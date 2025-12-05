Red Wings' Jacob Bernard-Docker: Lacking offense in part-time role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bernard-Docker's point drought is up to 10 games after he was held scoreless in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.
Bernard-Docker has been scratched 12 times during his drought, though he has played in seven of the last 12 contests. The 25-year-old is competing with Travis Hamonic for the last spot on the blue line, leading to minimal fantasy appeal for both players. Bernard-Docker is at one assist, 20 shots on net, 15 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 15 appearances this season.
