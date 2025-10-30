Ullmark will patrol the home crease versus Calgary on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Ullmark is coming off a poor performance in Chicago in which he allowed six goals on 25 shots in a 7-3 loss. The 32-year-old netminder is 4-4-1 with a 3.44 GAA and am .858 save percentage across nine starts. The Flames are the lowest-scoring team in the NHL this season, averaging only 2.09 goals per game.