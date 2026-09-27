Ullmark stopped 22 of 25 shots in Saturday's 4-3 preseason win over the Canadiens.

Ullmark allowed Brett Berard's opening goal 3:49 into the game but kept Montreal off the board for the remainder of the first two periods while Ottawa built a 3-1 advantage. The Canadiens then struck twice in a span of 1:46 during the third, with Alex Belzile and Sasha Pastujov beating Ullmark to tie the contest, but a later goal from William Eklund gave the Senators -- and Ullmark -- the win. Ullmark posted a 28-12-8 record with three shutouts, a 2.73 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 49 regular-season appearances for Ottawa in 2025-26. While this wasn't his finest performance with the regular season right around the corner, he's slated to open the 2026-27 campaign as the first-choice goaltender for the Senators.