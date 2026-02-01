Pinto scored an empty-net goal and put three shots on net in Saturday's 4-1 win over New Jersey.

Pinto placed the bow atop Saturday's 4-1 win with his empty-net goal with just over one minute remaining in the contest. Through 44 games this season, the 25-year-old center is up to 15 goals, 27 points, 95 shots on net, 52 hits and 26 blocked shots. While his numbers don't immediately jump off the page, Pinto has taken a step forward this season while skating over one minute more per game than a season ago. From his secondary power-play usage to solid category coverage, the young center holds plenty of reasons to maintain a middle-six role for the remainder of the regular season. He has a strong chance to surpass the 37 points he posted in 70 regular-season games a year ago, which bodes well for his fantasy stock in category-based leagues.