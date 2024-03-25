Stutzle notched an even-strength goal and added two power-play assists in a 5-3 victory over Edmonton on Sunday.

Stutzle has compiled four goals and eight helpers over his past 10 outings to give him 68 points through 70 contests this campaign. He only has 18 goals in 2023-24 after scoring a career-high 39 times last season, but he still has a chance to finish above a point-per-game pace for a second straight year.