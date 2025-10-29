Senators' Tim Stutzle: Keeps multi-point run alive
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stutzle recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Blackhawks.
Stutzle scored his fifth goal of the season at the 8:31 mark of the second period with a wrister that made it a 4-3 game, though before he had assisted on Jake Sanderson's goal. This was the third straight game in which Stutzle recorded multiple points, posting seven points (three goals, four assists) in that span.
