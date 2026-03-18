Orlov scored a goal, distributed an assist and placed two shots on net in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Edmonton.

Orlov recorded just his third multi-point game of the season in Tuesday's clash, where he potted the opening goal before sliding the lone helper on Kiefer Sherwood's tally. The pair of points brought Orlov up to two goals, 26 assists, 65 shots on net, 101 hits and 65 blocked shots across 66 games this season. The 34-year-old blueliner has begun to find his groove offensively in March, as he's posted five points over his last eight games. The all-around blueliner holds solid fantasy value in category-based leagues for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.