Megna notched an assist and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Megna has collected three assists in his last six games, with the latest setting up Logan Couture's empty-netter Monday. Through 19 contests overall, Megna's at seven helpers, 16 shots on net, 23 blocked shots, 19 hits and a plus-3 rating. His career high in points for a season is eight in 44 games, a mark he set last year and appears poised to shatter in 2022-23.