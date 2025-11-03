Giles notched an assist and two hits in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

This was Giles' first point in three NHL games this season. He appears to have a chance to make an impact in a bottom-six role while Adam Gaudette (upper body) and Ryan Reaves (lower body) are sidelined. Giles has one goal in 17 games between the Panthers and the Sharks last year, so he has yet to really prove himself as a scorer at the NHL level.