Giles was recalled from AHL San Jose on Tuesday.

Giles' promotion could signal that Adam Gaudette (upper body) may be set to miss some time, as this move would give the team one extra healthy forward if Gaudette is unable to suit up Tuesday against the Kings. Nick Leddy (upper body) was placed on injured reserve in correspondence with Giles being brought up from the minors. The 25-year-old winger has notched one goal and one helper across four appearances with the Barracuda this season.