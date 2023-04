Lorentz provided a goal and an assist in San Jose's 5-2 loss to Edmonton on Thursday.

Lorentz was held off the scoresheet over his previous three outings. His goal was contributed while the Sharks had the man advantage, and it narrowed Edmonton's lead to 4-2 late in the second period. The Sharks' season is over with Lorentz having 10 goals and 19 points in 80 contests. That's a step up from his 2021-22 totals of eight goals and 13 points, though he recorded those numbers in just 67 appearances.