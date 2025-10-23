Rempal was placed on waivers by Washington on Thursday, per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Rempal joined the Capitals on a one-year, two-way contract for the 2025-26 campaign, but he didn't make the team out of training camp. After recording one goal and two points in four appearances with AHL Hershey this year, it seems he's going to move on. If he clears unconditional waivers, Rempal and the Capitals will presumably part ways, which might lead to him returning to the KHL. He had 31 goals and 61 points in 68 regular-season outings with KHL Ufa in 2024-25.