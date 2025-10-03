Rempal was put on waivers by Washington for the purpose of sending him to the minors Friday.

Rempal left the NHL after the 2023-24 campaign and enjoyed a stellar season with Salavat Yulaev Ufa of the KHL, where he tallied 31 goals and added 30 assists in 68 games. The Capitals inked Rempal to a one-year, two-way contract in the offseason, so it's no surprise that the 30-year-old failed to make the team out of training camp. Should he pass through waivers, Rempal will play for AHL Hershey to start the season.