Schmidt scored a goal and added two assists in WHL Seattle's 5-4 shootout loss to Tri-City on Friday.

Schmidt has four goals and five assists over his last five outings. The winger crossed the 90-point mark for the season with this performance. He is up to 44 goals and 92 points across 64 appearances between the Thunderbirds and the Giants. Schmidt is well on his way to a 100-point campaign as he continues to rank among the top scorers in the WHL.