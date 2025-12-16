Harley logged an assist, two shots on goal and five blocked shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

The helper was Harley's first point in four games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The defenseman also has a minus-3 rating and 10 blocked shots in that span. While he's back and seeing his usual workload, it looks like it may take him some time to get back up to speed. Harley is at 11 points, 25 shots on net, 53 blocks and a minus-10 rating through 22 outings this season.