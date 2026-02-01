Harley scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Mammoth.

Harley has two goals and five points over his last six contests. The defenseman opened the scoring just 2:11 into the game. Harley's had a challenging year overall, but he's warming up. He's at four goals, 21 points (five on the power play), 68 shots on net, 100 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating across 43 outings in a top-four role.