Harley scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.

Harley has three goals and an assist over his last four games. His latest tally was a game-winner, as the defenseman scored 2:05 into overtime to help the Stars fend off the Jets. For the season, Harley has five goals, 22 points, 72 shots on net, 102 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 44 appearances. He's had a tough year, but he's carrying some momentum into the Olympics, where he'll suit up for Team Canada.