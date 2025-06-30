Berni's NHL rights will not be retained after the Blue Jackets decided not to give him a qualifying offer, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports Monday.

Berni has been playing overseas with Geneve Servette in Switzerland for the past two seasons, so it seems unlikely he was going to return to the fold any time soon. Selected by the Jackets in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, this decision will likely close the door on Berni's NHL future.