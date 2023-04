Berni secured an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 defeat to the Flyers.

Berni closed out a 39-game pointless streak with his helper Tuesday. In 57 games this season, the 23-year-old blueliner has just two points, 54 shots and 114 hits. As such, fantasy players shouldn't be expecting much in the way of offensive production out of the defenseman in the final two games of the 2022-23 campaign or beyond.