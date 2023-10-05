Berni was released from his professional tryout agreement with Columbus on Thursday, per Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch.

Berni had a goal, three points and 34 PIM in 59 contests with Columbus last season. The 23-year-old was in a unique position because he's a restricted free agent whose negotiating rights are controlled by the Blue Jackets, but unlike most RFAs, Berni decided to participate in training camp anyway by inking a professional tryout. Now that he's been released from the tryout, he'll need to either agree to a contract with the Blue Jackets or sign an offer sheet with another team in order to play in the NHL this season.