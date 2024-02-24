Chisholm logged an assist, three blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

Chisholm has earned three points over four contests since he joined the Wild off waivers from the Jets. The 24-year-old has seen steady bottom-four usage with Zach Bogosian (upper body) hurt and Alex Goligoski struggling to stay in the lineup. Chisholm has four points, two shots on net, nine blocked shots, three hits and a plus-2 rating over six outings overall and should stick in the lineup as long as the Wild don't make additions at the trade deadline.