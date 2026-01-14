Chisholm has sat out 14 of the Capitals' 21 games since the start of December after being scratched Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Chisholm and Dylan McIlrath have rotated into the lineup infrequently, but they're still far more often left in the press box. Chisholm has earned three assists, 15 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 17 outings this season. The 26-year-old would likely get a longer look if one of the Capitals' left-shot blueliners sustains a long-term injury.