Chisholm recorded a goal, put two shots on net and had two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Islanders.

Chisholm found the back of the net early in the second period to level the score at two apiece. Overall, the 26-year-old blueliner is up to two goals, three points, nine shots on net, six hits and 13 blocked shots over 15 appearances this season. His ceiling in fantasy hockey is low, given his placement on the team's third defensive pair. However, it's encouraging to see that Chisholm is just one goal shy of tying his career high of three from the 2023-24 regular season.