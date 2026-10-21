Chisholm scored his first goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche. He had two shots, two blocks and one hit.

Chisholm's point shot deflected off Avs' forward Brock Nelson in the slot and sailed past Scott Wedgewood in the second period. It was a nice effort by the journeyman, who skated into this season with just 134 NHL games spread over four years. His last goal came Jan. 29, 2026, and he has just seven goals and 30 points in his career. Don't expect big offense from Chisholm, and he doesn't really bring home support in hits, blocks or shots either. Enjoy it as a one-off and nothing more .