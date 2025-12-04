Chisholm notched an assist and went plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Sharks.

Chisholm has been out of the lineup more often than not this season, but he got to play Wednesday because John Carlson (upper body) was out. Chisholm picked up his second helper of the year when he set up Sonny Milano's goal in the first period. For the season, Chisholm has added eight shots on net, nine blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 11 appearances. When he plays, he's likely to be confined to the third pairing, limiting his already minimal appeal in fantasy.