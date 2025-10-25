Capitals' Declan Chisholm: Scratched Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chisholm will be a healthy scratch Saturday against Ottawa, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.
Chisholm has an assist in three appearances with the Capitals in 2025-26. Dylan McIlrath will draw into the lineup versus the Senators and likely replace Chisholm on the third pairing.
