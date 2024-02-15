Fleury stopped 25 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Coyotes.

Fleury put in a solid effort once again, allowing just a third-period tally to Logan Cooley. Fleury has won his last three decisions, allowing just four goals on 94 shots over four contests in that span. He improved to 10-9-3 with a 2.83 GAA and a .902 save percentage over 25 appearances this season. Fleury and Filip Gustavsson have alternated starts since the All-Star break, and with the Wild winning, it's possible that continues.