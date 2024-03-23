Fleury will be between the home pipes versus St. Louis on Saturday, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Fleury faced the Blues on Mar. 16, giving up two goals on 37 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss. He didn't fare well Wednesday, allowing five goals on 16 shots before he was pulled in the second period. Overall, the 39-year-old netminder is 16-12-4 with a 2.79 GAA and a .902 save percentage. He has taken over as the No. 1 goaltender with the Wild of late as Filip Gustavsson has been relegated to being the backup netminder.