Fleury made 27 saves in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

The 38-year-old Quebec-born netminder hinted before the game it could be the last of his career in Montreal, and his Wild teammates made sure the night was a good one for Fleury. Filip Gustavsson was in the crease for Minnesota's first two games of the season before Fleury saw any action, and the veteran will likely see a lighter workload than he's used to in 2023-24, but he can still be effective when called upon -- Fleury hasn't had a losing record in a season since he was a Penguin in 2005-06.