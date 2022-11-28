Fleury allowed three goals on 23 shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over Arizona.

The Coyotes made things interesting with a pair of goals late in the third period but Fleury was able to hang on for the one-goal victory. The win was the first since Nov. 11 for the 38-year-old netminder. Fleury is now 7-5-1 with a .901 save percentage this season.