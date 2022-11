Boldy registered a goal on three shots along with a pair of helpers in the Wild's 6-1 blowout victory against the Jets on Wednesday.

Boldy scored on the man advantage midway through the third period to give the Wild a convincing 6-1 lead. Wednesday's three point outing was exactly what the 21-year-old winger needed after failing to register a point in his last five contests. Boldy has 14 points through 19 games this season while logging first-line minutes.