Boldy scored an empty-net goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.

Boldy's last three goals have all gone into empty nets. The 25-year-old is up to seven tallies, four assists, 42 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-9 rating across nine playoff contests. The Avalanche have mostly been able to contain the winger in the second round, but he's talented enough to find a way to turn that around as the series progresses.