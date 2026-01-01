Hinostroza supplied an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks.

The helper was Hinostroza's first point in six games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The 31-year-old winger is filling a bottom-six role and shouldn't be expected to play a major role on offense while the Wild are near full health. For the season, he has six points, 24 shots on net, 22 hits and a minus-3 rating across 28 appearances.