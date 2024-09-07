Two weeks after AEW held All In in London, the promotion returns to pay-per-view for All Out. All Out was AEW's inaugural PPV event in 2019 and has been held every year since, making the 2024 edition the sixth All Out event. As with every edition of the event aside from the COVID-19-displaced 2020 edition, All Out will be held in the Chicagoland area.

As with every AEW PPV, there are several big matches and most of the card is expected to deliver high-quality in-ring action. The AEW world championship will be on the line as Bryan Danielson makes the first defense of the belt since winning it from Swerve Strickland. Jack Perry will be the man challenging for Danielson's title.

Strickland will also be in action when he takes on hated rival "Hangman" Adam Page in a lights out steel cage match.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday.

Watch 2024 AEW All Out



Date: Sept. 7

Location: NOW Arena -- Hoffman Estates, Illinois | Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Watch live: PPV.com | BR PPV | YouTube PPV | Triller TV PPV | DAZN PPV

2024 AEW All Out match card