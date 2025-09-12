Bettors who sign up with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS on Friday can earn bonus bets for the three college football games on the schedule. By signing up, bettors can get either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $10 or more wins, or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. Those interested in college football betting can use this offer for the three games on the schedule for Friday: Colorado at Houston, Kansas State at Arizona and New Mexico at UCLA. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Friday's top college football games and start earning bonus bets:

Explaining the BetMGM bonus code

For Friday's college football games, the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS has two offers depending on where you're located. Bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia can sign up and get to get $150 in bonus bets if win their first bet as long as it's for $10 or more. Bettors in all other states where BetMGM is available can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. With that latter offer, if you wager under $50 and lose, you get a single bonus bet slip equal to your initial stake. If you bet $50 or more and lose, you'll receive five bonus bet slips each worth 20% of your qualifying wager. So if you bet $200 on Colorado to beat Houston tonight and the Cougars win instead, you'll get five $40 bonus bet slips. There's no minimum odds requirement for either BetMGM new-user offer.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

Want to bet on college football on Friday at BetMGM? Follow these steps to claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for an account by entering all the required information. Use the code CBSSPORTS when prompted. Make a minimum deposit of $10. Place a first bet. There's no minimum odds requirement.

Best college football bets on Friday

A big conference tilt is happening in Houston with the Cougars hosting Colorado. Houston is 2-0 after blowout wins over Rice and Stephen F Austin, while Deion Sanders' squad is 1-1 and is in the midst of a quarterback controversy. Sanders started Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter for the first two games of this year, but reports suggest Ryan Staub, who was the third-string quarterback behind Salter and highly-touted recruit Julian Lewis, will start against Houston after he completed 7 of 10 passes with two touchdowns against Delaware. The Cougars are favored over the Buffs, but SportsLine's model is backing Colorado as a road underdog. The Buffaloes win this Big 12 tilt in 58% of simulations.

The final game of the day is in Los Angeles as UCLA welcomes New Mexico to town. It's been a nightmare start for the Bruins in Year 2 under DeShaun Foster as they're 0-2 after a blowout loss against Utah in Week 1 and a surprising loss to UNLV last week. New Mexico is 1-1 but feeling rather good entering this matchup as the Lobos beat Idaho State and hung with Michigan in Week 1. The Bruins are massive favorites at home this week, and the model has them winning in 87% of simulations.

