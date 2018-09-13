Here's Usain Bolt testing his world-record speed in zero gravity and looking amazing

Usain Bolt is absolutely living the dream in retirement. The world's greatest sprinter has tried playing professional soccer in Australia, and now he's running in zero gravity.

The world record holder in the 100 meter and 200 meter tried running through thin air and also sipped champagne floating on his back during a recent flight above France with scientists in a plane performing stomach-lurching parabola dives to create a near-zero gravity environment.

Basically, if Usain Bolt ever tried to outrun something in space, we now have an idea of what he'd look like.

"I was nervous but as soon as the first one (parabola) goes you kind of go 'oh my God, what's happening'. But after the third one I was like 'yeah, it's crazy'," Bolt told Reuters TV.

The result is surprisingly cool to watch. You can see Bolt really struggling to keep his form, and even in zero gravity his stride looks utterly ridiculous. He could probably take a few people running in 9.8 Gs. OK, maybe not, but that's still some impressive retention.

He even does a little somersault, although it would be really hard not to flip everywhere with no gravity.

Danny Kanell and Raja Bell had a little bit of fun with Bolt's "run" on Thursday's "Off the Bench" podcast, as Danny had to chide Raja for watching too many movies and thinking that they were in a chamber running. So even though it looks like Bolt's in space (and the backdrop helps the illusion), he's actually in the air and rapidly getting closer to being earthbound.

