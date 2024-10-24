If the Yankees can pull out a win over the Dodgers in the World Series, it will be the seventh time in history New York has celebrated multiple major sports championships in the same calendar year. That would break a tie with Los Angeles for the most multi-championship years in history.

According to the Los Angeles Times, 10 U.S. cities have had the luxury of seeing championships in two different sports across the seven major leagues, which include the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, WNBA and NWSL). Only four of those cities have done it more than once.

Los Angeles (1988, 2001, 2002, 2012, 2014, 2020)

New York (1927, 1928, 1933, 1938, 1956, 1986)

Detroit (1935, 1952, 2008)

Boston (2004, 2018)

Washington D.C. (2019)

Kansas City (2015)

Chicago (1998)

San Francisco (1989)

Pittsburgh (1979)

Baltimore (1970)

The Yankees are just four wins away from putting another feather in New York's hat as the greatest sports city of all-time, and they have all the pieces to take down the Dodgers. Juan Soto is putting on an MVP-caliber performance, the starting rotation is strong, and players like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton can change each game with one swing of the bat.

In CBS Sports' World Series predictions, three of our six experts picked the Yankees to finish the job in a long and tightly-contested series.

Even if the Yankees do fall just short of another championship, New York will still have a couple bites at the apple before the calendar flips to 2025. New York City FC and the New York Red Bulls are both in the MLS Cup Playoffs, but each team is an underdog in its first-round matchup.

Staying on the soccer field, Gotham FC is currently third in the NWSL table and just four points out of first place with a 16-4-5 record. The NWSL playoffs will begin next month, and Gotham FC will be one of the teams in the mix for a title.

Roughly one month after the NWSL season concludes, the ball will drop in Times Square, and a new year will begin. That will present New York with yet another opportunity to capture multiple championships in the same year.

Most notably, the New York Knicks and New York Rangers should be gearing up for deep postseason runs in their respective sports. On the heels of an active and exciting offseason that included deals for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks just began their regular season. Despite the 132-109 loss to the reigning champion Boston Celtics, the Knicks are still one of the favorites to win the 2025 NBA title.

Prior to opening night, our NBA experts logged their postseason predictions. Six of them picked the Knicks to reach the conference finals, two more picked them to advance to the Finals, and one had them winning it all.

The Knicks' Madison Square Garden roommates, the Rangers, came into the NHL season as Stanley Cup contenders and have looked the part through six games. The blueshirts are 5-0-1, Igor Shesterkin has been a brick wall in goal and Artemi Panarin looks like an early Hart Trophy candidate. There's a lot to like about this team, which has been to the conference finals twice in the last three seasons.

The confetti just got swept up at Barclays Center, but the Liberty will almost certainly be among the WNBA championship favorites again next season, and the same goes for a Yankees club that has many of its key players locked up at least through next season.

Let's not forget how close we came to getting a Subway Series in the World Series. The New York Mets fell just six wins shy of their first championship since 1986, and that might only be the beginning of a championship window in Queens.

New York sports fans have a lot to look forward to over the next year, even more than usual. A handful of teams across a variety of sports are legitimate contenders, and the parade planners might be pretty busy in the near future.