Sunday is the ideal time to use the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS2. There are two FBS college football games involving ranked teams, including Virginia Tech at No. 13 South Carolina and No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 10 Miami (Fla.). The Underdog Fantasy promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5, get $50 offer. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog Fantasy bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog Fantasy promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog Fantasy bonus code on Sunday, August 31

After downloading the Underdog Fantasy app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog Fantasy deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome bonus.

Get started here:

Best CFB Underdog Fantasy picks for August 31

Mazeo Bennett Jr., South Carolina, 0.5 rushing + receiving touchdowns - Higher (1.54x)

The sophomore wide receiver looks to step into a bigger role this season for the Gamecocks. He was the team's third-leading receiver a year ago, catching 30 passes for 337 yards (11.2 average) and three touchdowns. In a 50-7 win over Akron on Sept. 21, he caught five passes for 71 yards (14.2 average) and one touchdown. Pick it at Underdog:

C.J. Carr, Notre Dame, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Higher (1.23x)

Carr was a prolific passer in high school at Saline High School in Saline, Mich. The consensus four-star recruit, passed for 8,135 yards his final three years of high school, including 78 touchdowns during that span. He was a three-time all-state quarterback and was named an All-American following his senior year. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

Elija Lofton, Miami (Fla.), 0.5 rushing + receiving touchdowns - Higher (1.64x)

The Hurricanes are high on the sophomore tight end. He played in seven games last year, making nine catches for 150 yards and one touchdown. In a 62-0 win over Ball State on Sept. 14, he caught two passes for 51 yards and one touchdown, including a long of 40 yards. He also rushed one time for two yards and a touchdown in a 53-31 win over Duke on Nov. 2. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 18.63x.

With football season around the corner, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog Fantasy. You can also get NFL props and picks from some of SportsLine's top NFL experts like Adam Silverstein, who went 84-53-4 (+2577) on his last 141 NFL against the spread picks. Check them out and then take advantage of the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code -- CBSSPORTS2.