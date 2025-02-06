Unrivaled, the new 3-on-3 basketball league co-founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, is breaking the mold for professional women's basketball, both on and off the court. That trend will continue later this month with the debut of their highly anticipated 1-on-1 tournament.

The 30-player, (mostly) single-elimination event will run Feb. 10-14. Here is a look at the broadcast schedule:

First round: Feb. 10, 2-4 p.m. ET (truTV) and 7-9 p.m. ET (TNT and truTV)

Feb. 10, 2-4 p.m. ET (truTV) and 7-9 p.m. ET (TNT and truTV) Second round and quarterfinals: Feb. 11, 7-10 p.m. ET (truTV)

Feb. 11, 7-10 p.m. ET (truTV) Semifinals and Finals: Feb. 14, 7:30-9 p.m. ET (TNT and truTV)

The 1-on-1 tournament has a $350,000 prize pool with $200,000 going to the champion. In addition, the winning player's teammates will receive $10,000, while the runner-up gets $50,000 and the semi-finalists earn $25,000.

Unrivaled Player Power Rankings: Breanna Stewart makes her debut, Napheesa Collier still dominant Jack Maloney

To create the bracket, the players were first separated into four pods, then ranked 1-8 (or 1-7 in the case of Pods A and D). Pods A and B are on the left side of the bracket, while Pods C and D are on the right side. The No. 1 seed in Pod A (Jewell Loyd) and the No. 1 seed in Pod D (Arike Ogunbowale) received a first-round bye.

Here's a look at the bracket for the first round:

Pod A

No. 1 Jewell Loyd vs. Bye

No. 2 Chelsea Gray vs. No. 7 Shakira Austin

No. 3 Alyssa Thomas vs. No. 6 Azura Stevens

No. 4 Rae Burrell vs. No. 5 Natasha Cloud

Pod B

No. 1 Napheesa Collier vs. No. 8 Katie Lou Samuelson

No. 2 Rhyne Howard vs. No. 7 Lexie Hull

No. 3 Tiffany Hayes vs. No. 6 Courtney Williams

No. 4 Jackie Young vs. No. 5 Rickea Jackson

Pod C

No. 1 Breanna Stewart vs. No. 8 Aaliyah Edwards

No. 2 Kahleah Copper vs. No. 7 Aliyah Boston

No. 3 Allisha Gray vs. No. 6 Jordin Canada

No. 4 Marina Mabrey vs. No. 5 Kate Martin

Pod D

No. 1 Arike Ogunbowale vs. Bye

No. 2 Kayla McBride vs. No. 7 DiJonai Carrington

No. 3 Satou Sabally vs. No. 6 Brittney Sykes

No. 4 Skylar Diggins-Smith vs. No. 5 Dearica Hamby

Here's a look at the rules for the competition: