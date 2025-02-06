Unrivaled, the new 3-on-3 basketball league co-founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, is breaking the mold for professional women's basketball, both on and off the court. That trend will continue later this month with the debut of their highly anticipated 1-on-1 tournament.
The 30-player, (mostly) single-elimination event will run Feb. 10-14. Here is a look at the broadcast schedule:
- First round: Feb. 10, 2-4 p.m. ET (truTV) and 7-9 p.m. ET (TNT and truTV)
- Second round and quarterfinals: Feb. 11, 7-10 p.m. ET (truTV)
- Semifinals and Finals: Feb. 14, 7:30-9 p.m. ET (TNT and truTV)
The 1-on-1 tournament has a $350,000 prize pool with $200,000 going to the champion. In addition, the winning player's teammates will receive $10,000, while the runner-up gets $50,000 and the semi-finalists earn $25,000.
To create the bracket, the players were first separated into four pods, then ranked 1-8 (or 1-7 in the case of Pods A and D). Pods A and B are on the left side of the bracket, while Pods C and D are on the right side. The No. 1 seed in Pod A (Jewell Loyd) and the No. 1 seed in Pod D (Arike Ogunbowale) received a first-round bye.
Here's a look at the bracket for the first round:
Pod A
- No. 1 Jewell Loyd vs. Bye
- No. 2 Chelsea Gray vs. No. 7 Shakira Austin
- No. 3 Alyssa Thomas vs. No. 6 Azura Stevens
- No. 4 Rae Burrell vs. No. 5 Natasha Cloud
Pod B
- No. 1 Napheesa Collier vs. No. 8 Katie Lou Samuelson
- No. 2 Rhyne Howard vs. No. 7 Lexie Hull
- No. 3 Tiffany Hayes vs. No. 6 Courtney Williams
- No. 4 Jackie Young vs. No. 5 Rickea Jackson
Pod C
- No. 1 Breanna Stewart vs. No. 8 Aaliyah Edwards
- No. 2 Kahleah Copper vs. No. 7 Aliyah Boston
- No. 3 Allisha Gray vs. No. 6 Jordin Canada
- No. 4 Marina Mabrey vs. No. 5 Kate Martin
Pod D
- No. 1 Arike Ogunbowale vs. Bye
- No. 2 Kayla McBride vs. No. 7 DiJonai Carrington
- No. 3 Satou Sabally vs. No. 6 Brittney Sykes
- No. 4 Skylar Diggins-Smith vs. No. 5 Dearica Hamby
Here's a look at the rules for the competition:
- Every round until the Finals will be single-elimination, with games played to 11 points or 10 minutes in length, whichever comes first. The Finals will be a best-of-three series, witch games played to 11 points.
- The clock will not stop during the game
- There will be a seven-second shot clock
- Make-it, take-it rules will be in effect. That means if a player scores, they get to keep possession of the ball
- Traditional scoring will be in place. Shots inside the arc will be worth two points, while those outside the arc will be worth three points