2017 Hero World Challenge leaderboard: Tiger Woods, live coverage, scores, updates
The return of Tiger Woods is official as he tees off at the 2017 Hero World Challenge
Tiger Woods is back. Seriously! For the first time the 2017 Dubai Desert Classic, Woods will be completing in a professional golf event when he tees it up at the 2017 Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.
By all accounts, Woods is as close to his normal self as he has been in years with the spinal fusion surgery he recently underwent doing the trick and ridding him of pain that has lingered throughout the back half of his career. Will he be able to put it all together and return to being a true competitor on the golf course, or is this the beginning of the end for arguably the greatest to ever do it?
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with live scores, highlights, analysis and running commentary from the event. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for joining us.
-
Overton sinks 94-foot putt at IU-Duke
Jeff Overton buried this lengthy putt in Assembly Hall on Wednesday night
-
How to watch 2017 Hero World Challenge
Find out when and how to watch the 2017 Hero World Challenge live this week as Tiger Woods...
-
Enjoy the final ride with Tiger Woods
Big Cat is at the end of the road, and it's either going to be over forever or go on for a...
-
Thomas and Co. excited about Tiger
Big Cat has talked glowingly about some young guns he'll be teeing it up with this week
-
Tiger odds and props for Hero
Big Cat has some interesting numbers for his return at the Hero World Challenge this week
-
Picks: Woods returns at Hero Challenge
The field in the Bahamas this week is small, but it's loaded with monstrous names
Add a Comment