2017 Hero World Challenge leaderboard: Tiger Woods, live coverage, scores, updates

Tiger Woods is back. Seriously! For the first time the 2017 Dubai Desert Classic, Woods will be completing in a professional golf event when he tees it up at the 2017 Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

By all accounts, Woods is as close to his normal self as he has been in years with the spinal fusion surgery he recently underwent doing the trick and ridding him of pain that has lingered throughout the back half of his career. Will he be able to put it all together and return to being a true competitor on the golf course, or is this the beginning of the end for arguably the greatest to ever do it?

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with live scores, highlights, analysis and running commentary from the event.

