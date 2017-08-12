2017 PGA Championship leaderboard: Coverage, scores, Round 3 highlights

Saturday at Quail Hollow came with a bit of a thud all things considered as the star golfers looking to make a run up the leaderboard were unsuccessful and those at the top did little to inspire excitement. When all is said and done, we may very well have a first-time major winner coming out of the 2017 PGA Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Pre-tournament favorites Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy are outside the top 25 entering Sunday. Rickie Fowler, who had an opportunity late Saturday to make a move, dunked one in the water on 17 to squash his chances. Jason Day similarly had a chance to push himself into contention after a tremendous 66 on Friday, and he was right in the thick of things until absolutely collapsing on 18. Hideki Matsuyama lost his co-lead and fell a shot back of leader Kevin Kisner but trailed by as many as three strokes entering the final few holes so should count that as a small victory.

Check out the top of the leaderboard and scroll down for the best shots from the day.

1. Kevin Kisner (-7): The 33-year-old Kisner has never finished better than T12 at a major or T18 at the PGA Championship. Yet he is the 36- and 54-hole leader here as he looks for his third PGA Tour win and first major championship. A 72 on Saturday was not ideal -- he was 10 under at one point -- but he'll take it.

T2. Chris Stroud (-6): Speaking of unlikely names, Stroud made the cut at the PGA Championship for just the second time in four chances. He's never finished better than T47 at a major and is attempting to win his second PGA Tour event after picking up a victory at the Barracuda Championship in a playoff this year.

T2. Hideki Matsuyama (-6): Looking to capitalize on his WGC-Bridgestone win last week, Matsuyama went low with a 64 -- one of the best rounds of the year -- on Friday but was unable to find the magic again with a 73 on Saturday. Credit him for hanging around with a bunch of pars while a lot of other golfers were finding bogeys on the afternoon.

T4. Justin Thomas (-5): Aiming for his third top-25 finish at a major this year, Thomas is in position to catch fire on Sunday and pick up his first major. It would be a coup for the young American, who would join Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka to nearly sweep the majors for the United States in 2017. He may well be the favorite, and the Matsuyama-Thomas pair should be a fun one.

T4. Louis Oosthuizen (-5): Oostie has his sights set on major No. 2, and he certainly has enough of a pedigree to make a run on Sunday or at least put pressure on the leaders from this spot. Though he's never finished better than T15 at the PGA Championship, Oosthuizen won The Open Championship back in 2010 and has finished second at majors twice in the last six years.

T16. Jason Day (E): Day looked like he was going to save his round by rebounding after a tough start. He was 4 over through 13 holes but birdied three straight on 14-16 to get back in the thick of things. And then he went off the reservation, trying to hit a ball behind a tree, over the heads of fans and then down a cart path on 18 ... for a quad on the round's final hole. He went from solo 6th to outside the top 15 with compounding mistakes.

It's been an exceedingly rough major season for Day, who missed the cut at the U.S. Open and finished outside the top 20 at the Masters and The Open. That may not be bad for a normal golfer, but consider Day had six top 10s over eight majors from 2015-16. Oh yeah, he also won the PGA Championship in 2015 and finished second last year.

