The 2024 Open Championship enters Moving Day with 36 holes of pristine golf remaining at one of the world's best courses. Royal Troon has proven to be a beast across the first two rounds, which has set the stage for what should be an undoubted tough test over the weekend at the year's final major in Scotland. This as the grounds are filled to capacity with some of the top golfers in the game battling it out to claim the Claret Jug at the 152nd playing of the sport's oldest tournament.

Shane Lowry grabbed the second 36-hole lead of his major championship career on Friday. The last time he stood in this position was the 2019 Open, which he went on to win for the lone major victory of his career at Royal Portrush. Englishmen Justin Rose and Dan Brown are right behind him -- two shots back on the leaderboard -- but there are a bevy of starts hoping Moving Day will live up to its name.

Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka are all within eight of Lowry. While that may sound like a lot, each has the talent to cut that margin at least in half before the day is out, especially if Lowry comes back some. That's not to discount other names in contention like Billy Horschel, Jason Day and Joaquin Niemann, either.

Given how much talent is in the field, whoever ultimately prevails at Royal Troon will surely earn the Claret Jug and record $3.1 million winner's share coming from the all-time high $17 million purse.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries, though, we have you covered. CBSSports.com is offering live coverage of the 2024 Open Championship from start to finish Saturday. Be sure to check out our complete Open Championship TV schedule and coverage guide so you can follow along throughout the week.

All times Eastern

Round 3 -- Saturday, July 20

Round 3 start time: 3:55 a.m. [Tee times]

Open live stream: 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Featured Holes -- 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 5-7 a.m. on USA Network, fubo (Try for free)

TV coverage: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on NBC, fubo (Try for free)