The weekend is set at Royal Troon for the 2024 Open Championship, and the storylines are delightful. Off the top, Shane Lowry and Justin Rose -- Ryder Cup teammates from Rome last year -- will play in the final two pairings during Moving Day as both try and get in position to win a second career major championship.

They won't be playing alongside one another, though. Lowry is paired with first-time participant Dan Brown, while Rose will be linked with Billy Horschel, who entered contention from out of nowhere Friday morning.

Just ahead of those final two pairings are Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and Collin Morikawa. This Open is notable for who missed the cut (there were some big names), but the tee times we're getting Saturday are nevertheless tremendous.

One that stands out is the Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson game at 9:45 a.m. ET. They share seven major titles between them -- by far the most of any pairing playing together Saturday -- and are among the group that could easily make a run at the top of this board.

Let's take a look at the entire slate of tee times and pairings for Round 3 on Saturday.

2024 Open Championship tee times, Round 3 pairings



All times Eastern