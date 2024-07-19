The weekend is set at Royal Troon for the 2024 Open Championship, and the storylines are delightful. Off the top, Shane Lowry and Justin Rose -- Ryder Cup teammates from Rome last year -- will play in the final two pairings during Moving Day as both try and get in position to win a second career major championship.
They won't be playing alongside one another, though. Lowry is paired with first-time participant Dan Brown, while Rose will be linked with Billy Horschel, who entered contention from out of nowhere Friday morning.
Just ahead of those final two pairings are Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and Collin Morikawa. This Open is notable for who missed the cut (there were some big names), but the tee times we're getting Saturday are nevertheless tremendous.
One that stands out is the Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson game at 9:45 a.m. ET. They share seven major titles between them -- by far the most of any pairing playing together Saturday -- and are among the group that could easily make a run at the top of this board.
Let's take a look at the entire slate of tee times and pairings for Round 3 on Saturday.
2024 Open Championship tee times, Round 3 pairings
All times Eastern
- 3:55 a.m. -- Darren Fichardt, Tommy Morrison
- 4:05 a.m. -- Guido Migliozzi, Max Homa
- 4:15 a.m. -- Shubhankar Sharma, Sungjae Im
- 4:25 a.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Luis Masaveu
- 4:35 a.m. -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Darren Clarke
- 4:45 a.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Jorge Campillo
- 4:55 a.m. -- Harris English, Robert MacIntyre
- 5:05 a.m. -- Aaron Rai, Matt Wallace
- 5:20 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Daniel Hillier
- 5:30 a.m. -- Younghan Song, Andy Ogletree
- 5:40 a.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Hideki Matsuyama
- 5:50 a.m. -- Davis Thompson, Phil Mickelson
- 6 a.m. -- Alex Cejka, Jacob Skov Olesen
- 6:10 a.m. -- Ewen Ferguson, John Catlin
- 6:20 a.m. -- Sean Crocker, Brian Harman
- 6:30 a.m. -- Chris Kirk, Austin Eckroat
- 6:45 a.m. -- Matteo Manassero, Justin Thomas
- 6:55 a.m. -- Calum Scott, Joe Dean
- 7:05 a.m. -- Cameron Young, Kurt Kitayama
- 7:15 a.m. -- Ben An, Brendon Todd
- 7:25 a.m. -- Rasmus Hojgaard, Ryan Fox
- 7:35 a.m. -- Richard Mansell, Thriston Lawrence
- 7:45 a.m. -- Thorbjorn Olesen, Laurie Canter
- 7:55 a.m. -- Tom McKibbin, Emiliano Grillo
- 8:10 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns
- 8:20 a.m. -- Padraig Harrington, Eric Cole
- 8:30 a.m. -- Adrian Meronk, MK Kim
- 8:40 a.m. -- Matthieu Pavon, Russell Henley
- 8:50 a.m. -- Nicolai Hojgaard, Alex Noren
- 9 a.m. -- Jeung-Hun Wang, Tom Hoge
- 9:10 a.m. -- Sepp Straka, Gary Woodland
- 9:20 a.m. -- Marcel Siem, Jon Rahm
- 9:35 a.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes, Collin Morikawa
- 9:45 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson
- 9:55 a.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Matthew Jordan
- 10:05 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele
- 10:15 a.m. -- Jason Day, Corey Conners
- 10:25 a.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Dean Burmester
- 10:35 a.m. -- Billy Horschel, Justin Rose
- 10:45 a.m. -- Dan Brown, Shane Lowry