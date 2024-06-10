The third major of the year is on tap this week, with the 2024 U.S. Open set to get underway on Thursday at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club in North Carolina. This will be the fourth time, and first since 2014, that Pinehurst No. 2 has hosted the U.S. Open. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the 11-4 betting favorite in the latest 2024 U.S. Open odds. Other top contenders in the 2024 U.S. Open field include Rory McIlroy (10-1), Xander Schauffele (10-1), Bryson DeChambeau (10-1), Viktor Hovland (12-1), Ludvig Aberg (14-1) and Collin Morikawa (14-1). The 2024 U.S. Open purse is $20 million, with the winner's share coming in at $3.9 million. The winner will also earn 750 FedEx Cup points.

With a massive purse on the line this late in the season, it's imperative to nail your 2024 U.S. Open One and Done picks this week. Should you back one of the favorites like Scheffler or Schauffele? Or should you target a longshot like Hideki Matsuyama (35-1) or Will Zalatoris (55-1)? Before locking in your 2024 U.S. Open one and done picks, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor pools, with the main difference being entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors, signature events, and big money tournaments critical.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks.

McClure has been on fire with his One and Done picks in 2024. At The American Express he backed Justin Thomas, who finished in third place and took home $635,600. At the Genesis Invitational, McClure tabbed Patrick Cantlay, who finished in fourth place at the signature event, as his top OAD pick. At the Cognizant Classic, McClure's top one and done pick, Min Woo Lee, finished in a tie for second place. Finally, at the Arnold Palmer Invitation, another signature event, McClure recommended using Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris. The Result: Scheffler won the event by five strokes, and Zalatoris finished in fourth place.

His hot steak continued at the Players Championship, where McClure again recommended using Scheffler (if was still available) and Xander Schauffele. Both players were in contention until the end, with Scheffler coming out with the win and Schauffele finishing in second place. Then, at the Valspar Championship, McClure listed Cameron Young, who finished in second place, as his top OAD pick.

More recently, at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, McClure recommended using 50-1 longshot Alex Noren in One and Done pools. Noren would go on to be in contention until the end, before finishing in third place, two strokes off the lead. And at the PGA Championship, McClure targeted Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa, who finished in third and fourth places, respectively. He targeted Morikawa again at the Memorial Tournament, where Morikawa finished second.

Now, McClure has his sights on the 2024 U.S. Open and just revealed his optimal One and Done picks. They are a must-see for any player looking for an edge in their One and Done pool. You can only see McClure's U.S. Open 2024 one and done picks at SportsLine.

Top 2024 U.S. Open One and Done picks

One of McClure's top one and done picks this week at Pinehurst is Rory McIlroy. The 35-year-old is one of the most talented and accomplished players in the 2024 U.S. Open field and has finished no worse than 15th place in his last five starts. McIlroy has four career major championships, including the 2011 US Open at Congressional Country Club.

McIlory is currently ranked No. 3 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He notched an outright win at the Wells Fargo Championship, and then won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans where he teamed up with Shane Lowry. McIlroy enters the week ranked third on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained (1.662), fourth in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.360), and fifth in strokes gained off-the-tee (0.799). You can see who else to back at SportsLine.

How to make U.S. Open 2024 One and Done picks

McClure is also targeting another golfer for his 2024 U.S. Open one and done picks who has a long track record of success against elite competition. This multiple time PGA Tour winner has the ability to win any tournament he enters, and is one of the most talented golfers in this field. You can find out who it is, and check out all of McClure's U.S. Open one and done picks at SportsLine.

Who wins the the US Open 2024, and which golfers should you target for your one and done picks this week at Pinehurst? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike McClure's U.S. Open 2024 one and done picks, all from the DFS pro who has nailed six outright winners in 2024, and find out.