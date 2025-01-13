The third event of the 2025 PGA Tour season begins on Thursday with The American Express 2025, which is the first of the year in the continental United States. Nick Dunlap is looking to defend his title after winning the event as an amateur last year, but he will have to deal with several notable names in the 2025 American Express field. This week's tournament takes place in California's Coachella Valley, featuring a three-course rotation. The top 65 and ties will play the Pete Dye Stadium Course on Sunday.

World No. 2 Xander Schauffele is the +700 favorite (risk $100 to win $700) in the 2025 American Express odds, followed by Justin Thomas (12-1) and Sungjae Im (14-1). Which golfers should you include in your 2025 The American Express bets? Before making any 2025 The American Express picks or bets, you need to see The American Express 2025 predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.

McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in 2022 after stops at NBC Sports and RyderCup.com. Covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and more. Featured weekly on the Early Wedge, he gave out numerous winners in 2024, including Jake Knapp (50-1) at the Mexico Open and Xander Schauffele (20-1) at the PGA Championship. Anyone who followed his lead could have been way up.

Now, McDonald has focused his attention on the 2025 American Express field and locked in his best bets and top longshot sleepers. You can only see them here.

Top 2025 The American Express expert picks

We can tell you that McDonald loves the value of Sam Burns at 20-1. Burns is one of six golfers ranked inside the top 20 in the Official World Golf Ranking who is in the field this week in La Quinta, California. He put together a strong showing at this tournament last year, finishing tied for sixth at 25-under following a mediocre final round.

It was not his first impressive weekend at PGA West, as he has been inside the top 18 in three of his other four appearances. Burns was in good form down the stretch last year, and he is coming off a T-8 finish at The Sentry earlier this month. McDonald thinks Burns can keep pace in a low-scoring event this weekend, creating value as a 20-1 longshot. See who else to back here.

How to make The American Express golf picks

McDonald has locked in his best bets for the 2025 American Express and has also selected an epic longshot who's priced at over 60-1. This golfer "has been good in four trips to Palm Springs." You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So which players should you target for the 2025 American Express, and which golfer could bring a huge payday of more than 60-1? Check out the 2025 American Express odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Patrick McDonald's top picks for The American Express 2025, all from the expert who gave out numerous winners last year, including Xander Schauffele at the PGA Championship.

2025 American Express odds, field

See the full The American Express picks, best bets and predictions here.

Xander Schauffele +700

Justin Thomas +1200

Sungjae Im +1400

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Sam Burns +2000

Tony Finau +2500

Tom Kim +3300

Wyndham Clark +3500

Si Woo Kim +3500

Max Greyserman +4000

J.J. Spaun +4000

Harry Hall +4500

Kurt Kitayama +4500

Cameron Young +4500

Davis Thompson +5000

Nick Dunlap +5500

Brian Harman +5500

Eric Cole +5500

Will Zalatoris +6000

Nicolas Echavarria +6000

Patrick Fishburn +6000

Ben Griffin +7000

Denny Mccarthy +7000

Tom Hoge +7000

J.T. Poston +7000

Sepp Straka +7500

Nick Taylor +7500

Jason Day +8000

Keith Mitchell +8000

Cameron Davis +8000

Adam Hadwin +8000

Daniel Berger +8000

Michael Thorbjornsen +8000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9000

Kevin Yu +9000

Rickie Fowler +9000

Beau Hossler +9000

Bud Cauley +9000

Jhonattan Vegas +9000

Lucas Glover +10000

Lee Hodges +10000

Andrew Novak +10000

Mac Meissner +11000

Alex Smalley +11000

Doug Ghim +11000

Michael Kim +11000

Billy Horschel +11000

Erik Van Rooyen +12000

Jesper Svensson +12000

Harris English +12000

Patrick Rodgers +12000

Jackson Suber +12000

Samuel Stevens +12000

Andrew Putnam +12000

Mark Hubbard +12000

Chris Kirk +12000

Joe Highsmith +15000

Rico Hoey +15000

Chan Kim +15000

Mackenzie Hughes +15000

Taylor Moore +15000

Matthias Schmid +15000