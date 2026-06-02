2026 Memorial Tournament odds, picks: Surprising predictions by golf model that's nailed 17 majors

The penultimate signature event of the PGA Tour schedule starts on Thursday with the 2026 Memorial Tournament. Scottie Scheffler is the two-time defending winner and leads a star-studded field that includes Ludvig Aberg, Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Thomas. Muirfield Village Golf Club in Columbus, Ohio, hosts the Memorial Tournament 2026, which will serve as the final tune-up to the U.S. Open for many.
In his attempt to become the first golfer to three-peat a single event since Steve Stricker in 2011, Scheffler is the +300 favorite. Rory McIlroy will tee off for the first time since a seventh-place finish at the PGA Tournament, and he's at +1000 in the Memorial Tournament odds. Other contenders include Ludvig Aberg (+1800), Xander Schauffele (+1800), and Ben Griffin (+3000), who was runner-up to Scheffler last year. Before locking in any 2026 Memorial Tournament picks, or any PGA DFS picks or One and Done selections, be sure to see the 2026 Memorial Tournament predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
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Now that the 2026 Memorial Tournament field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard, which you can use for PGA picks, one and done contests or PGA DFS lineups.
2026 Memorial Tournament predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Memorial Tournament 2026: It is fading Cameron Young (+1600), despite there being just two golfers with shorter odds. The model says he stumbles and falls to even crack the top 5. Young's streak of seven straight top 25s ended at the PGA Championship, and he'll tee off for the first time since that tournament three weeks ago. The Memorial isn't the best tournament to welcome him back considering his history, as he's never cracked the top 20 of the leaderboard in four starts. He's broken par just once over his last 12 rounds at Muirfield Village, and given him having the third-shortest PGA odds, he's one to steer clear of with Memorial bets. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: The model is high on Russell Henley, despite him being a +3000 longshot. Henley just collected his sixth PGA victory on Sunday, winning a playoff over Eric Cole at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He has three other top 10s on the season, including at the Masters, and Cole impressed in his last visit to Muirfield. He placed fifth at this tournament in 2025 as his unparalleled precision off the tee makes him a great fit for this course. Muirfield is the fourth-longest course on the PGA Tour schedule, and Henley leads the tour in driving accuracy percentage. Thus, you can always count on Henley to put himself in a great second-shot position on the long fairways Muirfield offers. See who else to pick here.
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How to make 2026 Memorial Tournament picks
The model is also targeting three other longshots of at least +3000 who make runs up the Memorial Tournament leaderboard. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the Memorial Tournament 2026, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Memorial Tournament odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 Memorial Tournament odds, favorites
Get full 2026 Memorial Tournament picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +300
Rory McIlroy +1000
Cameron Young +1600
Xander Schauffele +1800
Ludvig Åberg +1800
Matt Fitzpatrick +2200
Si Woo Kim +2200
Russell Henley +3000
Tommy Fleetwood +3000
Patrick Cantlay +3000
Ben Griffin +3300
Robert MacIntyre +4000
Sam Burns +4000
Min Woo Lee +4000
Rickie Fowler +4500
Justin Thomas +4500
Hideki Matsuyama +4500
Maverick McNealy +5000
Jordan Spieth +5500
J.J. Spaun +5500
Chris Gotterup +6000
Harris English +6000
Adam Scott +6000
Nicolai Højgaard +6000
Jake Knapp +6500
Alex Smalley +6500
Justin Rose +6500
Kurt Kitayama +6500
Sepp Straka +7000
Shane Lowry +8000
Jason Day +8000
Aaron Rai +8000
Akshay Bhatia +8000
Wyndham Clark +8000
Sahith Theegala +10000
Keegan Bradley +10000
Jacob Bridgeman +10000
Harry Hall +10000
Kristoffer Reitan +10000
Alex Noren +10000
Gary Woodland +10000
Corey Conners +10000
Pierceson Coody +10000
Ryo Hisatsune +10000
Samuel Stevens +10000
J.T. Poston +10000
Nick Taylor +10000
Mac Meissner +12500
Sungjae Im +12500
Daniel Berger +12500
Ryan Gerard +12500
Brian Harman +15000
Ryan Fox +15000
Bud Cauley +15000
Alex Fitzpatrick +15000
Eric Cole +15000
Denny McCarthy +15000
Tony Finau +17500
Taylor Pendrith +17500
Michael Kim +17500
Andrew Novak +17500
Matt McCarty +17500
Patrick Rodgers +22500
Billy Horschel +35000
Nico Echavarria +35000
Lucas Glover +50000
Jhonattan Vegas +50000
Tom Hoge +50000
Brandt Snedeker +50000
Matt Kuchar +75000
Mark Hubbard +100000
Brian Campbell +100000