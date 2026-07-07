2026 Scottish Open odds, picks, date: Surprising predictions by golf model that's nailed 17 majors

The PGA Tour heads across the pond for two weeks, beginning with the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open on Thursday at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, with the Open Championship following next week. Virtually every top player is teeing it up this week, with Scottie Scheffler listed as the favorite in the 2026 Scottish Open odds at FanDuel Sportsbook at +600, followed by Rory McIlroy at +1000, Jon Rahm at +1500 and Xander Schauffele at +1800.

Chris Gotterup won this event last year and won last week's John Deere Classic, and he's at +2700 on the PGA odds board this week. Before locking in any 2026 Scottish Open picks, be sure to see the 2026 Scottish Open predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Scottish Open field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

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2026 Scottish Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Scottish Open 2026: Jon Rahm, the third favorite this week at +1500, stumbles and barely finishes inside top 10. He's a golfer to fade in Scottish Open best bets. Rahm is eligible for this event because it is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour alongside the PGA. Rahm finished T2 at the PGA Championship this year, but missed the cut at the U.S. Open and finished T38 at the Masters. He shot 5 over and finished outside the top 50 the last time he played this event in 2022, so the model doesn't rank him as a top favorite this week. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Wyndham Clark is a strong value this week despite having longer odds at +2700. Clark isn't getting favorite treatment on the odds board this week even though he's one of the hottest players on tour. He won the U.S. Open and hasn't finished worse than T11 in his past five events. This will be Clark's fifth Scottish Open appearance, and he's never finished worse than T25, including back-to-back top-11 finishes. See who else to pick here.

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How to make 2026 Scottish Open picks

The model is also targeting several longshots, including one shocking pick who is going off around 40-1. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Scottish Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Scottish Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Scottish Open odds, favorites

Get full 2026 Scottish Open picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +600

Rory McIlroy +1000

Jon Rahm +1500

Xander Schauffele +1800

Matt Fitzpatrick +2000

Ludvig Åberg +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Wyndham Clark +2700

Chris Gotterup +2700

Tyrrell Hatton +3000

Viktor Hovland +3000

Robert MacIntyre +3300

Patrick Cantlay +4000

Nicolai Højgaard +4000

Justin Thomas +4000

Min Woo Lee +4000

Si Woo Kim +4500

Kurt Kitayama +4500

Alex Fitzpatrick +5000

JJ Spaun +5000

Kristoffer Reitan +5500

Patrick Reed +6000

Shane Lowry +6000

Adam Scott +6500

David Puig +6500

Marco Penge +6500

Tom Kim +7000

Aaron Rai +7000

Jake Knapp +7000

Harris English +8000

Daniel Hillier +10000

Pierceson Coody +10000

Corey Conners +10000

Michael Thorbjornsen +10000

Alex Noren +10000

Victor Perez +10000

Bud Cauley +10000

Alex Smalley +10000

Michael Brennan +10000

Ryan Gerard +10000

Matt Wallace +10000

Brooks Koepka +10000

Doug Ghim +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Eugenio Chacarra +10000

Ryan Fox +10000

Angel Ayora +10000

Mac Meissner +12500

Hennie du Plessis +12500

Sungjae Im +12500

Michael Kim +12500

Eric Cole +12500

Harry Hall +12500

Haotong Li +12500

Max Greyserman +12500

Sahith Theegala +12500

Taylor Moore +15000

Rasmus Højgaard +15000

Aldrich Potgieter +15000

Samuel Stevens +15000

Tom McKibbin +15000

Jordan Smith +15000

Andrew Novak +15000

Sepp Straka +15000

Nick Taylor +15000

Jayden Schaper +17500

Alejandro Del Rey +17500

Calum Hill +17500

Ricky Castillo +17500

Johnny Keefer +17500

Mikael Lindberg +17500

John Parry +17500

Kevin Yu +17500

Oliver Lindell +17500

Casey Jarvis +17500

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +17500

Bernd Wiesberger +17500

Jesper Svensson +17500

Sudarshan Yellamaraju +17500

Austin Smotherman +22500

Grant Forrest +22500

Matti Schmid +22500

Matt McCarty +22500

Max McGreevy +22500

Ewen Ferguson +22500

Zach Bauchou +25000

Andrew Putnam +25000

Thorbjørn Olesen +25000

Nico Echavarria +25000

Frederik Schott +25000

Marcus Armitage +35000

Erik van Rooyen +35000

Laurie Canter +35000

Matthieu Pavon +35000

Keita Nakajima +35000

Paul Waring +35000

Joakim Lagergren +35000

Chris Kirk +50000

Julien Guerrier +50000

Niklas Nørgaard +50000

Dylan Frittelli +50000

Antoine Rozner +50000

Adrien Saddier +50000

Andy Sullivan +50000

Martin Couvra +50000

Padraig Harrington +75000

Richard Mansell +75000

Dan Bradbury +75000

Daniel Brown +75000

Billy Horschel +75000

Mark Hubbard +75000

Brandt Snedeker +75000

Adrian Meronk +75000

Shaun Norris +75000

Angel Hidalgo +100000

Davis Riley +100000

Guido Migliozzi +100000

Matteo Manassero +100000

Nacho Elvira +100000

Taehoon Ok +100000

Rikuya Hoshino +100000

Ashun Wu +100000

Francesco Molinari +100000

Danny Willett +100000

Pablo Larrazábal +100000

Johannes Veerman +100000

Seungbin Choi +100000

Junghwan Lee +100000

Charley Hoffman +100000

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen +100000

Frederic LaCroix +100000

Adrian Otaegui +100000

Dylan Naidoo +100000

Kevin Roy +100000

Jordan Gumberg +100000

Yuto Katsuragawa +100000

Joe Highsmith +100000

Ryggs Johnston +100000

Daniel Rodrigues +100000

Richard Sterne +100000

Ockert Strydom +100000

Baekjun Kim +100000

Scott Jamieson +100000

David Ravetto +100000

Yurav Premlall +100000

Brian Campbell +100000

Jacques Kruyswijk +100000

Darius Van Driel +100000

Marcel Siem +100000

Kota Kaneko +100000

Cam Davis +100000

Connor Syme +100000

Thriston Lawrence +100000

Joost Luiten +100000