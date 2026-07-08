2026 Scottish Open TV schedule, coverage: Where to watch the PGA Tour's tune up before the Open Championship

The PGA Tour heads across the pond this week for the 2026 Scottish Open, held at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, where the best players in the world will sharpen their links golf skills before next week's Open Championship. Last year, the Scottish Open provided a sneak preview of the leaderboard at The Open, with six of the top 12 on the leaderboard in Scotland finishing in the top 10 at the next week's major.

As such, the field this week will know that success at The Renaissance Club will bode well for their chances after making the four-hour trek south to Royal Birkdale. It is headlined by the two best players in the world, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, but there are plenty of other prominent names competing, too, including Jon Rahm, who is in the field as part of his DP World Tour membership. That provides a rare opportunity for Rahm to join the best players in the world for a non-major championship competition, and he'll be able to size up his game against Scheffler, McIlroy and many of the PGA Tour's top golfers.

Scheffler won last year's Open for his first true links golf victory and will try to snap his winless drought since his first start of 2026 back in the UK. Chris Gotterup is the defending Scottish Open champion, entering fresh off his fifth career PGA Tour win at the John Deere Classic, as he's rounding into top form in the late summer once again. Also in the field are the likes of Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Reed and hometown hero Robert MacIntyre.

The Scottish Open has become one of the premier events on the summer schedule thanks to its position ahead of The Open, and fans stateside can watch the star-studded field battle it out in North Berwick with their morning coffee. Check out CBS Sports' Scottish Open preview with predictions for the tournament.

2026 Scottish Open TV schedule

All times Eastern

Round 1 - Thursday

Round 1 starts: 2 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 3:15 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Golf Channel, GolfChannel.com

Radio: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round 2 starts: 2 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 3:15 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Golf Channel, GolfChannel.com

Radio: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round 3 starts: 3:45 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 3:45 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Golf Channel, GolfChannel.com

Live TV coverage: 12-3 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 12-3 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round 4 starts: 3:45 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 3:45 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Golf Channel, GolfChannel.com

Live TV coverage: 12-3 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 12-3 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio