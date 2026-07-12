2026 Scottish Open leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from The Renaissance Club

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The Scottish Open has once again lived up to its reputation, and while fog delays led to the third round being postponed until early Sunday morning, there is still plenty of time to play high-caliber golf before the tournament concludes in the afternoon. When action restarts at 2 a.m. ET, Matt Fitzpatrick will be holding a share of the lead with five more holes to play than the man splitting the top spot with him, Michael Thorbjornsen.

Rory McIlroy will be looking to turn around what appeared to be a Moving Day ejection and play himself back into contention, while Chris Gotterup eyes his second straight victory and the opportunity to become the first player to ever defend his Scottish Open crown. Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee, Robert MacIntyre and Tom Kim are some of the other notable names with a legitimate opportunity to prevail come Sunday afternoon.

Watch Round 4 of the 2026 Scottish Open live from 12-3 p.m. ET on CBS, CBSSports.com, Paramount+ and the CBS Sports App. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights throughout the final round.