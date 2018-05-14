AT&T Byron Nelson odds 2018: Picks from same model that called Patrick Reed's Masters win

The PGA Tour is heading to Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas this week for the 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson. Texas native Jordan Speith is the Vegas favorite at 5-1, followed by Matt Kuchar at 12-1 and Sergio Garcia at 14-1. Before you make any bets or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on DraftKings or FanDuel, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, nailed the 2018 Masters, predicting the career-defining victory for Patrick Reed entering the weekend.

It also nailed the Masters and U.S. Open last year, calling wins for Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka entering the weekend. Then, it was all over Spieth at the British Open from the start and called his third major victory with three rounds to play.

Now that the Byron Nelson field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

One huge surprise the model is calling for the Byron Nelson: Satoshi Kodaira, an 80-1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Kodaira is coming off a disappointing performance at the Players Championship that saw him miss the cut for the third time this season. However, he has been hot in recent weeks with a victory at last month's RBC Heritage.

Another curveball: Billy Horschel, the 2017 champion, fails to defend his title and barely cracks the top 10. He's somebody to completely steer clear of this week.

Also, the model says five additional golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer will make a deep run at the Byron Nelson title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the AT&T Byron Nelson this year? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full AT&T Bryon Nelson projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed four of the last five majors heading into the weekend, and find out.

Jordan Spieth 5-1

Matt Kuchar 12-1

Sergio Gargia 14-1

Hideki Matsuyama 18-1

Billy Horschel 20-1

Branden Grace 20-1

Jimmy Walker 20-1

Adam Scott 22-1

Mar Leishman 22-1

Beau Hossler 28-1

Aaron Wise 35-1

Brandt Snedeker 35-1

Charles Howell III 40-1

Martin Laird 40-1

Graeme McDowell 50-1

Kevin Na 50-1

Scott Piercy 50-1